The Most Reluctant Convert
The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis
Experience C.S. Lewis’ profound journey from vigorous debunker of Christianity to become, as he said, “the most reluctant convert in all England.” Through Max McLean’s detailed and masterful performance, Lewis tells his story of grief, loss and redemption in his own magnificent words; and delivers the provocative, intellectual and spiritual insights that made him the most influential Christian writer of the past century. Read more
|Directed by
|Norman Stone
|Starring
|Max McLean, Nicholas Ralph
|Audio languages
|English [CC]
|Subtitles
|English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Spanish
Experience C.S. Lewis’ profound journey from vigorous debunker of Christianity to become, as he said, “the most reluctant convert in all England.” Through Max McLean’s detailed and masterful performance, Lewis tells his story of grief, loss and redemption in his own magnificent words; and delivers the provocative, intellectual and spiritual insights that made him the most influential Christian writer of the past century. Read more
Synopsis
An elder C.S. Lewis looks back on his remarkable journey from hard-boiled atheist to the most renowned Christian writer of the past century.
The Most Reluctant Convert features award-winning actor Max McLean as the older Lewis and Nicholas Ralph – breakout star of PBS Masterpiece’s All Creatures Great and Small – as young Lewis. Beautifully filmed in and around Oxford this engaging biopic follows the creator of The Chronicles of Narnia from the tragic death of his mother when he was just nine years old, through his strained relationship with his father, to the nightmare of the trenches of World War I to Oxford University, where friends like J.R.R. Tolkien challenge his unbelief.
Written for the screen and directed by two-time Emmy and BAFTA winner Norman Stone (BBC’s Shadowlands), The Most Reluctant Convert brings to life the spiritual evolution of one the 20th century’s sharpest minds and keenest wits.
Directed By
Norman Stone
Starring
Max McLean
Nicholas Ralph
Eddie Ray Martin
Richard Harrington
Amy Alexander
Tom Glenister
Hubert Burton
Michael Ward
PRODUCED BY
Reviews
An extraordinary experience . . . singularly touching artistic and even spiritual!”
- Michael Medved
The Michael Medved Show
Max McLean’s masterly performance brings me vividly back to 1962 when I attended C.S. Lewis’ final official lectures in Cambridge. Max has captured the essence of Lewis’ personality so wonderfully!”
- Dr. John Lennox
Emeritus Professor of Mathematics at Oxford
A richly detailed, professional film about C. S. Lewis’ conversion to Christianity. Very well-written and well-acted. Two thumbs up!”
- Philip Yancey
Author